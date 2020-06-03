A major update on a solid foundation. Featuring a completely redesigned login and lockscreen greeter, a new onboarding experience, new ways to sideload and install apps, major System Settings updates, improved core apps, and desktop refinements.

Get free and paid apps on AppCenter, the open, pay-what-you-want app store for indie developers. Each has been reviewed and curated by elementary to ensure a native, privacy-respecting, and secure experience.

Go Fast Stop waiting around for your computer to load. elementary OS starts fast and stays fast. Apps are lightning quick to open and remember where you left off. Even better, elementary OS doesn’t slow down with updates.

Открытый код We respect the rights of our users. All of elementary OS is available for review, scrutiny, modification, and redistribution by anyone—which improves security and privacy for everyone. Узнать больше