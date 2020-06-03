elementary OS 5.1.5 Hera
1.48 GB | 64-bit
Payments processed & secured by Stripe
A major update on a solid foundation. Featuring a completely redesigned login and lockscreen greeter, a new onboarding experience, new ways to sideload and install apps, major System Settings updates, improved core apps, and desktop refinements.Read the Announcement
Get free and paid apps on AppCenter, the open, pay-what-you-want app store for indie developers. Each has been reviewed and curated by elementary to ensure a native, privacy-respecting, and secure experience.
Stop waiting around for your computer to load. elementary OS starts fast and stays fast. Apps are lightning quick to open and remember where you left off. Even better, elementary OS doesn’t slow down with updates.
We respect the rights of our users. All of elementary OS is available for review, scrutiny, modification, and redistribution by anyone—which improves security and privacy for everyone.Узнать больше
We’re built on GNU/Linux, one of the most secure systems in the world. It’s the same software powering the U.S Department of Defense, the Bank of China, and more.Уведомления о безопасности
Stay productive and focused with Multitasking View, Picture-in-Picture, Do Not Disturb, and more. Or keep work out of sight when watching videos or playing games.
Workspaces help organize your work by task. Keep work and play separate, but just one tap away.
Whether you’re watching a movie, game, or terminal process, Picture-in-Picture helps keep tabs on one thing while working on another.
Tune everything else out to stay focused on your work, or keep notifications at bay while watching a movie. Do Not Disturb stops notifications in their tracks.
elementary OS comes with a carefully considered set of apps that cater to everyday needs so you can spend more time using your computer and less time cleaning up bloatware.
Упорядочьте и слушайте вашу музыку. Просматривайте альбомы, используйте сверхбыстрый поиск и создавайте плейлисты из любимых треков.
Surf the web with a fast & lightweight web browser. Epiphany lets you use modern websites and web apps while being lighter on battery life.
Manage multiple accounts quickly and effortlessly with conversation-based email, fast-as-you-type search, new email notifications, and more.
Импортируйте, сортируйте и редактируйте фотографии. Создавайте слайд-шоу. Делитесь на Facebook или Flickr.
Smart and simple video viewing with a library, thumbnail previews on the seekbar, playlists, subtitle support, smart fullscreen, and the ability to resume what was last playing.
Легкий просмотр и создание событий. Синхронизация с сетевыми аккаунтами, такими как Google.
Умная адресная строка с «хлебными крошками», поиском и автозавершением пути облегчит вашу навигацию. Быстро перемещайтесь с просмотром в виде колонок, наслаждайтесь вкладками в браузерном стиле и такими возможностями, как история вкладок.
Switchable color schemes designed to prevent eye strain, browser-class tabs with history and smart naming, task-completion notifications, natural copy & paste, backlog search, paste protection, and more. Who says you can’t teach an old app new tricks?
Tailor-made with autosaving, project folders, Git integration, multiple panes, smart whitespace, EditorConfig support, Mini Map, Vala symbols, and extensions like Terminal, Web Preview, and Vim Emulation. Code will be the last editor you’ll ever need.
Easily snap pictures or video from your webcam.
Все ваши приложения показываются в сетке по алфавиту. Пролистайте список и найдите нужное.
Ваши приложения автоматически сортируются по категориям. Отлично подходит для больших коллекций.
Запускайте приложения, управляйте настройками, выполняйте команды с помощью панели быстрого поиска.
Set per-user time limits for weekdays, weekends, or both.
Manage allowed websites. Rules affect all apps for the user, even if they use a different web browser.
Choose just which apps are safe for your child to access. Plus, optionally allow access with your password.
elementary OS is designed to be easy to understand and pick up as a new user. But that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down; powerful, customizable keyboard shortcuts ensure you’ll stay productive whether it’s your first day or your thousandth.
Your data always belongs to you, and only you. We don’t make advertising deals or collect sensitive personal data. We’re funded directly by our users paying what they want for elementary OS and apps on AppCenter. And that’s how it should be.Our Privacy Policy
elementary OS helps you keep tabs on what apps are up to. When an app is using your microphone, we display an indicator to let you know. When an app is using a lot of energy, we tell you in your power indicator.
When an app wants access to your location, it has to ask. We show you a prompt telling you which app, and how precise it’s asking. And you can always revoke access later in System Settings → Security & Privacy.
elementary OS can automatically keep your temporary and trashed files tidied up. Not only does this keep your device’s storage free, it can help ensure your private data doesn’t come back to haunt you.
Выберите версию
Загрузите напрямую с сервера или с помощью magnet-ссылки. Для получения дополнительной информации просмотрите руководство по установке